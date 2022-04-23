Tour Ship with 26 People Aboard Missing off Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard on Saturday received a report from a small sightseeing ship carrying a total of 26 passengers and crew members that it had been flooded in waters off the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

Following the report at around 1:15 p.m. (4:15 a.m. GMT), the 19-ton ship, called Kazu I, lost contact, according to coast guard officials.

The Coast Guard has sent five patrol vessels and two planes to the site in the Sea of Okhotsk for search and rescue operations.

The Air Self-Defense Force has also dispatched a search and rescue plane, at the request of the First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

According to the headquarters, 22 adult passengers and two children, as well as two crew members, were on the ship. All of them were wearing life jackets.

