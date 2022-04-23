Kishida Calls on Citizens to Share Resolve to Protect Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on citizens to share a resolve to protect peace on Saturday, as two months have passed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We're making efforts to minimize the impact on people's lives as much as possible, but I hope that they will cooperate with us and share the view that we are at a critical juncture in our efforts to protect peace," Kishida told reporters in the southwestern city of Kumamoto.

The prime minister admitted that rising oil and other prices are "starting to have impact" on people's daily lives and the domestic economy.

"How the situation will develope is uncertain, but members of the international community, in their own capacity, are patiently making efforts to protect peace and order," he said.

