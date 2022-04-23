Kishida, Leaders of Cambodia, Laos, Tuvalu Affirm Cooperation on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed with his counterparts from Cambodia, Laos, and Tuvalu at separate meetings on Saturday to cooperate in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The summit meetings were held on the sidelines of the fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit in the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto.

During his meeting with Cambodia's Hun Sen, Kishida stressed that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is absolutely unacceptable anywhere in the world. Hun Sen said that the lives of many civilians must not be lost.

Kishida and Tuvalu's Kausea Natano confirmed their close cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, amid concerns over the recent conclusion of a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, which, along with Tuvalu, is located in the South Pacific.

"We exchanged views on China's moves in the Pacific islands region," Kishida told reporters after the summit meetings. Japan "is closely watching (China's moves) with interest," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]