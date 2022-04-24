7 People Found around Area Where Tour Boat Went Missing Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Seven people have been discovered after a tour boat with 26 people aboard went missing off the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Saturday, coast guard officials said Sunday.

All of the seven people are unconscious, after they were found around the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido, according to the First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

On Saturday, the tour boat called for help at around 1:20 p.m. (4:20 a.m. GMT), and lost contact about an hour later after making a report that its bow was taking in water and tilted at around 30 degrees.

On the boat were 22 adult passengers and two children, as well as two crew members. All of them are believed to have been wearing life jackets.

Coast guard authorities and others are continuing search and rescue operations through the night in the waters, where surface temperatures are around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]