9 People Found around Where Tour Boat Went Missing Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Nine people have been discovered since a tour boat with 26 people aboard went missing off the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Saturday, coast guard officials said Sunday.

Eight of the nine people are unconscious, and the state of the other is unknown. They were found around the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido, according to the First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

On Saturday, the tour boat called for help at around 1:20 p.m. (4:20 a.m. GMT), and lost contact about an hour later after making a report that its bow was taking in water and tilted at around 30 degrees.

On the boat were 24 passengers including two children, as well as 2 crew members. All of them are believed to have been wearing life jackets.

Coast guard authorities and others are continuing search and rescue operations through the night in the waters, where surface temperatures are around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]