Delegation from S. Korea's Incoming Administration to Arrive in Japan

Seoul, April 24 (Jiji Press)--A delegation from South Korea's incoming administration will arrive in Japan on Sunday for talks with Japanese officials on ways to rebuild the bilateral relationship, which has deteriorated under outgoing President Moon Jae-in, as well as on North Korea.

During its visit through Thursday, the delegation, dispatched by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, is scheduled to hold a breakfast meeting with the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, a group of Japanese lawmakers for promoting bilateral ties, on Monday.

The South Korean delegation is planning to visit Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later on Monday, informed sources said.

The delegation is also seeking to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Sunday that the delegation is carrying a letter from Yoon and expected to hand it to Kishida on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Chung Jin-suk, deputy speaker of the South Korean National Assembly, consists of lawmakers and experts familiar with policies on Japan.

