10 Confirmed Dead after Tour Boat Went Missing off Hokkaido Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Ten people have been discovered since a tour boat with 26 people aboard went missing off the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Saturday, coast guard officials said Sunday.

All of the 10 people were confirmed dead, according to the First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in the Hokkaido city of Otaru.

The boat is believed to have capsized and foundered, officials of the headquarters said.

Coast guard members and others are continuing the search for the remaining 16 people around the waters, where surface temperatures are as low as around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the tour boat called for help at around 1:20 p.m. (4:20 a.m. GMT), and about an hour later lost contact after making a report that its bow was taking in water and tilted at around 30 degrees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]