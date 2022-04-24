Japan Logs 38,579 New COVID-19 Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 Infections in Japan came to 38,579 on Sunday, about 700 fewer than a week earlier.

The country logged 15 new fatalities among infected people on the day. The nationwide number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms decreased by eight from the previous day to 195.

In Tokyo, 4,936 new infections were confirmed, down by 284 from a week before. The seven-day moving average of new infections fell 18.7 pct week on week to 5,467.1.

No new death from the coronavirus disease was reported in the Japanese capital on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 14, unchanged from the previous day.

