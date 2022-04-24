LDP Candidate Wins Upper House By-Election

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., April 24 (Jiji Press)--Shuji Miyamoto of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won Sunday's by-election for the House of Councillors in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

The Upper House by-election, the first parliamentary poll since last autumn's House of Representatives election, took place in the run-up to this summer's Upper House race.

The by-election was held after the LDP's incumbent resigned to run in a gubernatorial election in the prefecture in March.

In the by-election, the LDP fielded Miyamoto, 51, who was already an Upper House member elected under the proportional representation system. He was also endorsed by the LDP's coalition partner, Komeito.

Other candidates included administrative scrivener Tsuneko Oyamada, 43, of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Hiroshi Nishimura, 67, chief secretary of the prefectural chapter of the Japanese Communist Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]