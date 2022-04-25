Death Toll Rises to 11 in Tour Boat Accident off Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from Saturday's tour boat accident off the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido rose to 11 on Monday after one child was newly confirmed dead, coast guard officials said.

Of the 26 people on board, 10 people were found and confirmed dead Sunday after the 19-ton sightseeing boat Kazu I took in water off the Shiretoko Peninsula.

The First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the Hokkaido city of Otaru, and others are continuing the search Monday for the remaining 15 people, using patrol vessels and aircraft.

A sonar is being used in the search efforts as the Kazu I is highly likely to have sunk.

The child was confirmed dead after being found by a patrol vessel in waters some 14.5 kilometers east of a lighthouse at Cape Shiretoko around 11:10 p.m. Sunday (2:10 p.m. GMT), according to the regional coast guard headquarters. The sex and age of the child is unknown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]