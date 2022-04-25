Hayashi, S. Korean Delegation Agree to Strengthen Cooperative Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and a delegation sent to Japan by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol agreed on Monday that the two countries will maintain and strengthen cooperative ties as neighbors sharing common future challenges, the delegation's chief said.

Apparently with the issues of wartime labor and so-called comfort women in mind, Chung Jin-suk, deputy speaker of the South Korean National Assembly, also said that South Korea hopes to engage in sincere dialogues with Japan on pending bilateral issues in order to hit a new turning point. But he said the delegation did not present any specific solution proposal to the Japanese side.

Hayashi and the delegation met at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation held a breakfast meeting with a group of Japanese lawmakers, the suprapartisan Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, at a Tokyo hotel.

At the meeting, Chung said that Yoon has a clear principle on relations with Japan, which is escaping the worst situation as swiftly as possible, explaining the incoming administration's aim to improve bilateral ties.

