Japan Records 285,704 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 285,704 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, a decrease of 46,874 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 7,669,106 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases at 38,270, followed by Osaka, at 20,961, Kanagawa, at 19,652, Hokkaido, at 18,286, and Saitama, at 16,200.

Japan's cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 grew by 280 from a week before to 29,322.

