Ukraine Govt Posted Video Treating Emperor Showa, Hitler as Equals

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The Ukrainian government had posted a video treating Japanese Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa, and wartime German dictator Adolf Hitler and Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini as equals, it was learned Monday.

The part of the Twitter video related to Emperor Showa, the paternal grandfather of current Japanese Emperor Naruhito, was removed after the Japanese government lodged a protest, according to Ukrainian and Japanese government officials.

In the video, titled "Ideology of Contemporary Ruscism," the Ukrainian government had criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which started in late February, by showing facial images of Emperor Showa, Hitler and Mussolini and saying, "Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945."

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a news conference Monday that the part in question was "utterly inappropriate and extremely regrettable." The video was modified after the Japanese side asked the Ukrainian Embassy in Tokyo and the Ukrainian presidential office to delete the part, according to Isozaki. Currently, the facial images of only Hitler and Mussolini are being used in the video.

The Ukrainian government has expressed an apology via diplomatic channels, Isozaki noted. It also said in a Twitter post: "Our sincere apologies for making a mistake in the previous version of the video. We had no intention to offend the friendly people of Japan."

