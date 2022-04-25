Kishida Congratulates Macron on Re-election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Twitter posts on Monday, offered his sincere congratulations on French President Emmanuel Macron's re-election.

Kishida also said, both in Japanese and French, that he hoped to work closely with Macron on various matters, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the two countries' cooperation over the Indo-Pacific region.

At a press conference on the same day, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said, "France is an important partner that shares the same universal values as Japan."

Suggesting that now is a critical moment to secure a peaceful order, Isozaki said the Group of Seven major powers "are required more than ever to be united." The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

