Victims Mourned 17 Years after Fatal Train Crash in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Monday to mourn the victims of the train crash in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, 17 years ago that killed 106 passengers and injured 562 others.

Bereaved relatives and others offered prayers for the victims at a memorial facility, set up at the site of the 2005 train crash on West Japan Railway Co.'s <9021> Fukuchiyama Line.

The ceremony was sponsored by JR West and joined by 244 people, also including those who were injured in the accident and senior company officials. It was held after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Based on the lessons from the accident, we've made efforts to build a system to ensure safety throughout our organization and a safety-first culture," JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa said at the ceremony. "We need to aim for even higher standards," he said.

The accident occurred during the morning rush hour at around 9:18 a.m. on April 25, 2005, between Tsukaguchi and Amagasaki stations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]