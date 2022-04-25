119-Year-Old Japanese Woman, World's Oldest Living Person, Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Kane Tanaka, who was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person and was Japan's oldest person on record, died on Tuesday last week at a hospital in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka. She was 119.

She was born in the village of Wajiro, now the city's Higashi Ward, on Jan. 2, 1903.

In March 2019, Guinness recognized Tanaka as the world's oldest living person. Tanaka in September 2020 became the oldest person that has ever lived in Japan, passing Nabi Tajima, who was a resident of the town of Kikai in Kagoshima Prefecture, also southwestern Japan, and died in 2018 at the age of 117 years and 260 days.

According to sources including the prefectural government of Fukuoka, Tanaka ran a rice shop with her husband for a long time.

In 2005, when she turned 102, Tanaka started living at an elderly care facility in the city of Fukuoka. Tanaka, who liked carbonated soft drinks, such as cola, and chocolate, communicated with workers at the facility with gestures, such as raising her thumb.

