Half of People in Japan Receive 3rd COVID-19 Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday 50.8 pct of people in the country have received third novel coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to the prime minister's office, some 64 million people have had booster shots, of whom about 31 million were older than 64.

The booster shot rate came to 86.9 pct for people aged 65 or over, 74.1 pct for 60- to 64-year-olds and 61.4 pct for those in their 50s. Meanwhile, the rate went down to 42.7 pct for people in their 40s, 33.2 pct in their 30s and 30.1 pct in their 20s.

The government specifically calls on younger people to get their third shots before the holiday-studded Golden Week begins Friday.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Yamaguchi marked the top booster shot rate of 58.4 pct, followed by Yamagata, with 57.2 pct, and Niigata, with 57.1 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]