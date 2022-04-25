Japan Reports 25,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 24,839 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, up about 590 from a week before.

There were 39 fatal cases, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 191, down by four from Sunday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 3,141 new infections in the Japanese capital, down 338 from a week before. New fatalities totaled five.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new infections stood at 5,418.9 as of Monday, down 17.5 pct. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by two from Sunday to 16.

