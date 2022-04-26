Japan Golden Week Budgets Up 1.4-Fold from Last Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese households' average budget for this year's Golden Week holiday period rose 1.4-fold from a year before to 29,544 yen, a survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. has shown.

The survey, released Monday, also showed that the proportion of respondents planning on a domestic trip during the holiday period from late April to early May came to 11.2 pct, up from last year's 4.9 pct.

This suggests that more people are moving away from a stay-at-home holiday, which was seen over the past two years amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The survey was conducted online in late March, with 1,620 people giving answers.

The results of this year's survey reflect the government's full removal of COVID-19 pre-emergency measures last month and this year's calendar making it easier to take a longer vacation, said Yuichi Kodama, economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute Inc.

