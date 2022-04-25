55 Pct of Japan-Linked Biz Halted Russia Operations: JETRO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--A JETRO survey Monday showed that 54.9 pct of Japanese-affiliated companies doing business in Russia have suspended some or all of their Russia operations following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the survey, conducted April 15-19 by JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, the share rose 11.6 percentage points from the previous March 24-28 survey.

Respondents that completely suspended their operations accounted for 9.9 pct of the total, said the latest survey, which drew response from 111 of the 211 surveyed companies.

"The move by companies to reconsider their Russian operations is becoming more prominent," a JETRO official said.

While no companies in the previous survey said they have either made a complete exit from Russia or decided to withdraw in the near future, the latest survey showed that one company had made either move.

