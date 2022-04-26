Kishida Calls for Solutions to Pending Japan-S. Korea Matters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a South Korean delegation Tuesday that pending issues between Japan and South Korea need to be solved.

He made the remark during a meeting in Tokyo with the delegation dispatched by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, as he referred to wartime labor and other bilateral issues.

"Strategic collaborations between Japan and South Korea and those among Japan, the United States and South Korea are now more necessary than ever," Kishida told the meeting. "We have no time to lose to improve Japan-South Korea ties."

Kishida and members of the delegation, headed by Chung Jin-suk, deputy speaker of the South Korean National Assembly, held talks at the prime minister's office for about 25 minutes.

The delegation handed a personal letter from Yoon to Kishida and conveyed how South Korea values its relationship with Japan and is eager to work together with Tokyo to improve bilateral relations.

