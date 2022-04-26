Suspected Missing Tour Boat Found on Seabed off Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard received a report on Tuesday that an object suspected to be a missing sightseeing boat has been found on the seabed off Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido.

According to the JCG, a fisherman cooperating with search efforts detected with a sonar the large object at a depth of about 30 meters off Kashuni Falls, southwest of Cape Shiretoko.

Following the report on Tuesday morning, the JCG dispatched divers to the site. But they stopped searching in the afternoon due to worsening weather conditions.

The "Kazu I" tour boat disappeared off the peninsula on Saturday. Of the 26 people onboard the 19-ton vessel, 11 people, including a 3-year-old girl, have so far been confirmed dead. Seven of the 11 have been identified, according to the local town of Shari.

The JCG and others are accelerating efforts to find the remaining 15 people.

