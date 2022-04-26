Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Emperor Showa's Mausoleum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, visited the mausoleum of Emperor Showa in Tokyo on Tuesday to report the completion of ceremonies that proclaimed the Crown Prince's rise to first in line to the throne.

The couple's visit to the mausoleum, located in the Musashi Imperial Mausolea Grounds in the western Tokyo city of Hachioji, was the last of a series of events related to the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies, which were held in November 2020.

The Crown Prince rose to first in line to the Imperial throne after the enthronement of his older brother, Emperor Naruhito, in May 2019.

The couple walked toward Emperor Showa's mausoleum, offered "tamagushi" sacred tree branches and bowed.

After that, they visited the mausoleum of Emperor Taisho and that of his wife, Empress Teimei, as well as the mausoleum of Empress Kojun, Emperor Showa's wife.

