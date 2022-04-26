Japan Eyeing New Regulations on Smartphone OS Providers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel stressed the need Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure fair competition in the smartphone operating system market, possibly including enacting new regulations.

The government's council on digital market competition pointed out in an interim report that the smartphone OS market has been dominated by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC and that unilateral rule changes by them may cause serious damage to app providers and other businesses.

The smartphone OS market is currently occupied by Apple's iOS and Google's Android, leaving users with virtually no alternative but to use the U.S. technology giants' app stores and internet browsers.

The council said that the government will consider ways to prohibit acts that could have a negative impact on competition, without being bound by limits under current regulations.

Possible regulatory options will include ensuring thorough disclosure of information on OS and other rule changes by tech giants, the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]