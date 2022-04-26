Japan to Skip India in SDF's Ukraine Aid Delivery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan has decided not to have Self-Defense Forces aircraft stop over in India en route to delivering aid supplies to Ukrainian evacuees, it was learned Tuesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic party approved at a meeting the same day the government's plan to send SDF aircraft to airlift aid supplies to Poland and Romania after gathering them in the United Arab Emirates.

The government initially assumed that the SDF aircraft would pick up aid supplies in India, as well. However, India refused to allow SDF aircraft to land for the operation.

According to Shozo Kudo, director of the LDP's First Cabinet Division, the government explained that it had gained Indian approval for the SDF landing at the working level, but the approval was overturned at the "ministerial level."

At the LDP meeting on Tuesday, Masahisa Sato, chief of the party's Foreign Affairs Division, criticized the government for the lack of behind-the-scenes coordination with the Indian side. "I hope the government will reflect on this seriously," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]