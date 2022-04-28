50 Years On: Okinawa Sees China Differently from Rest of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Residents of Okinawa Prefecture view China very differently from people in the rest of Japan as the island region has a unique geographical and historical background.

Located very close to Taiwan, the southernmost Japan prefecture has always been considered to be at the forefront of Japan's security since its return to Japan in 1972 after post-World War II occupation by U.S. forces.

Other than being a very important part of Japan's security, Okinawa is also "the crossroads of Asia." The region flourished through trade during the Ryukyu Kingdom era before its annexation to Japan in the 19th century.

A 2012 survey by the Okinawa prefectural government highlighted concerns among local residents that China-related affairs would directly affect their lives.

The survey was held around the time of Japan's nationalization of the Senkaku Islands, which angered China because the country claims them.

