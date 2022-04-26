Japan Conveys Concerns to Solomon Islands over Pact with China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese government official on Tuesday conveyed the country's concerns to the Solomon Islands over a security pact the South Pacific island country recently concluded with China.

On the day, Japan's parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs, Kentaro Uesugi, met with the Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in its capital of Honiara.

Uesugi told Sogavare that the Japanese government is closely monitoring developments related to the pact with concerns.

Tokyo fears that the pact between the Solomons and China may increase Beijing's influence in the Indo-Pacific region and affect the security situation in the region.

At a press conference the same day, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi quoted Sogavare as saying at the meeting with Uesugi that his country has no intention of allowing China to build military bases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]