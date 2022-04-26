Japan Adopts 13.2-T.-Yen Package to Tackle Soaring Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a comprehensive emergency package of measures totaling 13.2 trillion yen to address soaring prices.

Of the amount, which includes contributions from the private sector, 6.2 trillion yen will be paid from state coffers.

The package features an expanded subsidy for oil wholesalers to curb gasoline price surges amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The subsidy program will be extended beyond the end of April, when it was to expire.

The government aims to get a 2.7-trillion-yen supplementary budget for fiscal 2022 enacted during the current ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, ending in June in order to help finance the package.

The government will spend 1.5 trillion from reserve funds it can tap at its own discretion without parliamentary debates. Of the 1.5 trillion yen, 1.1 trillion yen will come from reserves for measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

