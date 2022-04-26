Japan Eyes Revising Child Care Leave System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to revise the country's child care leave system as part of social security system reform, as well as to expand the coverage of the "kosei nenkin" public pension program, it was learned Tuesday.

The plans were included in an interim report compiled at the fourth meeting of an expert panel on a social security system for all generations the same day.

The report is expected to be formally adopted in May and reflected in the government's basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines, to be drawn up around June.

The interim report said, "It is important to pass on a sustainable social security system to future generations, and supporting child-rearing and youth generations is a pressing issue."

At the center of the reform, the report placed supporting child care, promoting the employment of women and easing the burden of caregiving on families.

