Tokyo's Net Population Inflow Doubles in FY 2021

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's net population inflow in fiscal 2021, which ended last month, doubled to 15,244 from 7,537 the previous year, internal affairs ministry data showed Tuesday.

Still, the fiscal 2021 level is about 80 pct lower than the net inflow of 83,455 in fiscal 2019, when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was limited.

In March alone, Tokyo posted a net population inflow for the third straight month.

People who moved into the Japanese capital outnumbered those who moved out by 33,171 last month, with many people starting school or a new career in Tokyo.

Also, the trend to move to other parts of the country spurred by the coronavirus crisis may have receded somewhat.

