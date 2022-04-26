Japan Reports 40,500 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 40,500 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday.

New COVID-19 fatalities stood at 65, including 12 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients rose by nine from Monday to 200, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo reported 5,048 new COVID-19 cases, down 535 from a week before. The seven-day average of new infections stood at 5,342.4, down 16.2 pct from a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Monday to 15.

