Tokyo Reports 5,048 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 5,048 new coronavirus infection cases on Tuesday, down by 535 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled three on the day.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 5,342.4 as of Tuesday, down 16.2 pct from a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Monday to 15.

