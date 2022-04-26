Improving Ties with S. Korea Urgent Task: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--It is an urgent task for Japan to improve its soured relations with South Korea amid the increasingly severe security environment in East Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Kishida expressed his sense of urgency during a meeting in Tokyo with a South Korean delegation dispatched by the neighboring country's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.

During the talks, Kishida called on the South Korean side to take concrete actions over the issues of wartime labor and so-called comfort women, which have been the main reason behind the deteriorated ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

At a press conference after the meeting, Kishida said that "fulfilling promises made to each other is a basic rule between nations."

He expressed a wish to communicate closely with South Korea's new government after carefully assessing its position on the issues, so that a healthy bilateral relationship can be brought back based on Tokyo's "consistent position" over the issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]