Japan Absent in Ukraine's Video Listing Aid-Giving Nations

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan is not among countries thanked for their military assistance by Ukraine in a Twitter video.

The 31 nations mentioned in the video posted by the Ukrainian government on Monday are mostly European Union and NATO members. But Australia, Azerbaijan and Egypt are also included.

The 30-second video clip shows a woman in military uniform standing in a room of a destroyed apartment building, with a voiceover saying in English, "Friends, Ukraine is thankful for your support in this hard time." It also lists countries the Eastern European country calls its "partners."

The Japanese government has already shipped bulletproof vests and helmets to Ukraine and vowed to supply protective masks and drones.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Tuesday that the government has asked the Ukraine side to clarify why Japan was left out of the list.

