Fukushima Water Release Seen Having Limited Impact on Consumers

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The impact of the planned release of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the ocean is seen limited on consumers in Japan and abroad, a government survey has shown.

Among respondents from Japan in the online survey, the proportion of those who said they would refrain from buying food items produced in Fukushima Prefecture, where the nuclear plant is located, after the start of the water release came to 14.7 pct, against 13.3 pct who said they are already avoiding such items.

The proportion stood at 38.3 pct, against 32 pct, among respondents from the United States and at 41 pct, against 41.3 pct, among those from Taiwan.

Of respondents from South Korea, 77.7 pct said they are avoiding Fukushima food products now, and 76.0 pct said they would do so after the water release.

The survey covered 300 people each from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Britain, the United States and France and 150 each from Australia and New Zealand in January-February.

