Chinese Navy Ship Enters Japanese Waters

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that a Chinese military vessel entered Japanese territorial waters on Tuesday night, the fifth such intrusion and the first since last November.

The Japanese government has conveyed its concern over the incident to the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force and others spotted a Chinese navy survey vessel sailing in the contiguous zone around Japanese waters west of Kuchinoerabu Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, at around 8:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. GMT).

The Chinese vessel was sailing east, and its intrusion into Japanese waters was confirmed at around 11 p.m. by the MSDF destroyer Onami and a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship.

The vessel left Japanese waters south of Yakushima Island, also in Kagoshima, at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, and headed southeast, according to the Japanese ministry.

