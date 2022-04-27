Issues Unique to Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Plant behind Flaws: NRA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said in a report released Wednesday that security flaws found at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, resulted from issues unique to the plant.

In the interim report on additional inspections conducted at the plant since last October, the nuclear industry watchdog called for increased involvement in operations by company management and improvements in the maintenance system.

The NRA will continue inspections to determine whether TEPCO has established antiterrorism measures and other schemes to protect nuclear materials, mainly examining the progress of the power utility's improvement plan submitted last September as well as the points for improvement set out in the interim report.

The authority issued a de facto ban on bringing the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant online in April last year, after revelations of security flaws such as equipment to detect intruders left unrepaired.

TEPCO had sought to restart the plant's No. 7 reactor, but the company now has to wait for the NRA to confirm in additional inspections that sufficient improvement steps have been taken before beginning preparations for a restart.

