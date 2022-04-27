Japan to Limit 4th COVID Shots to People Aged 60, Above

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to give fourth coronavirus vaccine shots only to people older than 59 and to those who are at least 18 years old and have underlying conditions.

The fourth inoculation scheme, part of a publicly funded emergency vaccination program, is aimed at preventing people from developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

An Israeli study found that the efficacy of the fourth shots, or the second boosters, in preventing administered people aged 60 or above from becoming very ill did not fall for six weeks although the efficacy in preventing infections quickly waned.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said the ministry will start offering the second booster shots at the end of May.

"We'll make the utmost effort to make sure that people who need the (additional) inoculation will receive it," Goto said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]