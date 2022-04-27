Osaka, Nagasaki Submit Casino-Featuring IR Development Plans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Osaka and Nagasaki prefectures have each submitted a plan to host a casino-featuring integrated resort to the Japanese government, Japan Tourism Agency officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday is the deadline for applying to obtain government approval for IR development plans, and there is no other prefecture planning to submit an application.

The government will decide which areas to approve after having applications examined by a committee of experts.

The decisions on Osaka, western Japan, and Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, are expected around autumn this year, although the timing has not made clear. "Decisions are likely to be made by the end of this year," a source familiar with the matter said.

While the government plans to select up to three IR locations across the country, it is not certain that the government will approve the plans of the two prefectures.

