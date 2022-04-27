Missing Boat Not Found from Area Pinged By Sonar
Shari, Hokkaido, April 27 (Jiji Press)--A large object detected by a sonar on the seabed on Tuesday during efforts to find a missing tour boat off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northern Japan, has been confirmed to be not the boat, the Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday.
The object was a raised area of the seabed, according to the coast guard.
The coast guard continues searching the seabed with sonar equipment for the Kazu I tour boat, which went missing with a total of 26 passengers and crew members on Saturday.
Eleven of the 26 people, including a 3-year-old girl, have been found and confirmed dead so far.
On Wednesday, the coast guard and others expanded their search for the people who remain unaccounted for, with a total of 12 ships and seven aircraft taking part.
