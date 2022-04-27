LDP Submits Proposal for Counterstrike Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party submitted a proposal Wednesday to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urging the country to acquire so-called counterstrike capabilities.

The LDP made the proposal for enabling the targeting of enemy missile bases for attacks before the government revises its National Security Strategy toward the end of this year.

The proposal also called for a hefty increase in defense spending over the next five years.

Itsunori Onodera, chairman of the LDP's Research Commission on Security, and others met Kishida to hand him the proposal at the prime minister's office. Kishida said, "We'll hold full discussions."

According to Onodera, Kishida asked the party to make careful explanations to the public about the proposed acquisition of the counterstrike capabilities and the envisioned defense spending increase. "We cannot go ahead until we gain understanding from the public," Onodera quoted Kishida as saying.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]