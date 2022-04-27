Japan New Coronavirus Cases Down 1,600 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 46,267 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, down around 1,600 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities stood at 60, including 16 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by 17 from Tuesday to 183, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo reported 6,052 new COVID-19 cases, down 724 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new infections stood at 5,239, down 15 pct from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Tuesday at 15.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]