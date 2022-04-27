Japan Panel Members Seek Phased Border Reopening for Tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Nongovernmental members of a key Japanese government panel Wednesday proposed a phased reopening of the country's borders for foreign tourists.

At a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, participants discussed possible further easing of the government's coronavirus-linked entry restrictions.

In their joint proposal, the business and academic representatives stressed that Japan should aim for a recovery in the number of inbound tourists, which has plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka.

During the meeting, participants confirmed the importance of utilizing the vitality of the global economy for Japan's economic growth at a time when the country is suffering from a lack of inbound demand and a shrinking current account surplus due to soaring resources prices.

"Capturing robust overseas demand will enhance the vitality of Japan's economy and strengthen its long-term growth potential," Kishida said at the meeting.

