Studio Ghibli's "Totoro" to Be Brought to London Stage

London, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company on Wednesday said that Japanese anime giant Hayao Miyazaki's "Tonari no Totoro" (My Neighbor Totoro) will be given a stage adaptation.

The famous animation film directed by Miyazaki and produced by Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli Inc. will be adapted into a stage play to be performed in London from October.

It is unusual for a major Japanese animation film to be brought to a theater in the British capital, a center of the global theatrical world.

Joe Hisaishi, who composed the music for the film, will serve as the play's executive producer, while British playwright Tom Morton-Smith will adapt the work into the play. It will run between Oct. 8 this year and Jan. 21, 2023, at London's Barbican Centre.

"This is a ground-breaking project," Hisaishi said in a statement.

