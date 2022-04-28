Go Champ Iyama, Others to Receive Japanese Medals of Honor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it will give Medals of Honor to 688 people and 20 organizations for spring 2022, including Yuta Iyama, who holds four "go" board game titles, and Hideaki Anno, who directed the "Evangelion" anime film series.

Twenty-one people will receive the Medal with Purple Ribbon, an award for those who have made outstanding achievements in academics, sports, culture and arts. They will include Iyama, 32, Anno, 61, and Ryoyu Kobayashi, 25, who won the gold medal in the men's normal-hill ski jumping event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Among other recipients of the Medal with Purple Ribbon are Yasushi Akimoto, a 63-year-old lyricist who has created many hit songs, Masahiko Shimada, a 61-year-old novelist who has written many works rich in critical spirit, and Kenichi Okamoto, a 52-year-old actor who performs mainly on stages.

Ayumu Hirano, 23, who won gold in a men's snowboarding event at the Beijing Winter Olympics, and Momoka Muraoka, a 25-year-old alpine skier who grabbed gold at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, will also be awarded.

The Medal with Purple Ribbon will also be given to Yuji Genda, a 57-year-old professor at the University of Tokyo who researches the youth not in employment, education or training.

