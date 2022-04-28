Biden to Visit Japan, S. Korea on May 20-24

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on May 20-24 for talks with leaders of the Asian allies, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden will also attend a summit meeting of the Quad group of Japan, the United States, Australia and India during his first Asia trip since he took office in January last year.

This trip will advance the Biden administration's "rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances" with Japan and South Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results," she said.

Biden will visit South Korea first and hold talks with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office on May 10, Japanese and U.S. government sources said.

