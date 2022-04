Quad Summit Set for May 24 in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from Japan, the United States, Australia and India will meet for a summit in Tokyo on May 24, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks in Tokyo on May 23, Matsuno told a news conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]