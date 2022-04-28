Kishida to Visit SE Asia, Europe from Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and Britain between Friday and May 6, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced Thursday.

During the tour, Kishida will hold talks with leaders of the Southeast Asian and European countries.

"We'll work to further deepen our cooperative relations with these countries to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Matsuno told a news conference.

Kishida and leaders of the five countries will confirm collaboration over issues facing the international community, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the situations in the East China Sea, the South China Sea, North Korea and Myanmar, the top Japanese government spokesman said.

