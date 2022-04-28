Amami, Okinawa Mark 70th Anniversary of Separation from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 28 (Jiji Press)--Representatives from the Amami Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa gathered on Thursday, marking the 70th anniversary of the regions' separation from Japan after World War II.

Under the San Francisco Peace Treaty signed between Japan and the Allied Powers in World War II, which came into force April 28, 1952, Japan regained independence from postwar occupation while the Amami Islands and Okinawa remained under U.S. military rule.

On Thursday, the representatives from the Okinawa village of Kunigami and the Kagoshima town of Yoron gathered in the waters located at 27 degrees north latitude, the border that used to separate the U.S.-ruled islands and the rest of Japan, to re-create past activities to seek the regions' reversion to Japan.

The event was held as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan in 1972.

The day of the enforcement of the treaty is remembered by many people in the Amami Islands and Okinawa regions as "the day of humiliation" because their regions were separated from the rest of Japan.

