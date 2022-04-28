Kishida, Scholz Confirm Resolute Stance against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday agreed on the importance of the international community taking a resolute stance against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

At their meeting at the prime minister's office, Kishida and Scholz affirmed close cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently with China's increasingly hegemonic behavior in the East and South China seas in mind.

The two leaders also agreed that their countries will hold the second two-plus-two security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers at an early date.

"Japan will implement powerful sanctions against Russia and bolster support measures for Ukraine," Kishida told Scholz.

"The security of the Indo-Pacific region cannot be separated from European security," Kishida said. "Any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is absolutely unacceptable anywhere."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]